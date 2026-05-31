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Man in MP's Chhatarpur cuts off part of his genitals with axe to 'end sexual desire'; hospitalised

According to family members, Rammilan Yadav took the step near a well close to his field, calling his cousin after sustaining serious injuries.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshInjury

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