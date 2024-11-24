Home
Man kills two children, injures wife after quarrel in MP village

The accused also injured his wife and himself in the attack that occurred on Saturday in the Chichamali Faliya village under Barla police station limits, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:08 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshmurder

