Man kills two children, injures wife after quarrel in MP village

<p>Barwani: A man allegedly attacked and killed his three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son with an axe following a quarrel with his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused also injured his wife and himself in the attack that occurred on Saturday in the Chichamali Faliya village under Barla police station limits, an official said.</p>.<p>Barla police station in-charge Saurabh Batham said the accused, Sanjay Singh, was a resident of Ganvaria village in Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra.</p>.Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide.<p>Singh's wife Bharti had come to her parents' house in Chichamali Faliya after a quarrel with him a week ago, he said.</p>.<p>The accused arrived at the house on Saturday, and the couple had another fight. He attacked his wife and two children with an axe and injured himself, the official said.</p>.<p>While the children died, the accused is undergoing treatment at Sendhwa community centre and his wife was referred for treatment in Maharashtra as her condition was serious, he said. </p>