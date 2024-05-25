Man uses voice changing app to pose as woman college teacher, rapes 7 tribal girls in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

Three associates of Prajapati have also been arrested, said Rewa Range Inspector General (IG) Mahendra Singh Sikarwar.

Prajapati called girl students while posing as a woman college teacher from a collage at Tikari, and asked them to meet so that they could get a scholarship, the police official said. `Her son' will take them to her house, the caller would tell the girls.

After the crime, he would snatch away the girl's mobile phone. As per one of the complainants, after one such conversation, Prajapati himself, wearing a helmet and hand gloves, picked her up on a motorcycle, took her to a deserted place and allegedly raped her.

During the probe, police learnt that the culprit had marks of burns and injuries on his hands, and finally nabbed him.

While Prajapati confessed to raping seven girls, four girls have come forward to lodge complaints, IG Sikarwar said. He could have raped more girls and probe was on, the official said.

His associates Lavkush Prajapati, Rahul Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati were also arrested and 16 mobile phones were recovered from them. One of them was a college student and got numbers of girls from a college WhatsApp group, the IG said.