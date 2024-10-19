Massive explosion at Madhya Pradesh firecracker factory; several houses damaged

<p>A massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Sunday, in which several houses were damaged, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.<p>While more details are awaited on this incident, there was another such blast reported in the district in 2022, when firecrackers kept in a godown exploded, demolishing the place it was stored in and killing four people, while injuring six others. </p><p>The current blast comes days ahead of Diwali. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>