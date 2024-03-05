'Matter of good fortune': MP CM visits Ayodhya temple with Cabinet ministers, joins 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday suffixed his name on his social media profile with "Modi Ka Parivar" as the party leaders rallied around the prime minister, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe saying Modi has no family. Yadav and his Cabinet colleagues on Monday also offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"It is a matter of good fortune for all of us, today the entire cabinet had gone for the darshan of Ram Lala...We have prayed to Lord Ram to shower his blessings on everyone," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Coming back to the saffron party's campaign, BJP leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar" and hit back at the opposition.