madhya pradesh

Medical student dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 05:13 IST

A 20-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city, police said on Sunday.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet known, an official said.

Aruna Awase, a second year MBBS student of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, allegedly hanged herself from a fan in her hostel room on Saturday evening, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh said.

The incident took place when her room partner was away in a library, he said.

When her room partner returned, she heard loud music from the room and tried to open its door, the official said.

After not getting any response, she informed the hostel warden, who broke open the door and found the student hanging, he said.

As of now, no reason behind the extreme step is known as no suicide note has been found, he said.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, the official said, adding a probe is on into the incident.

(Published 01 October 2023, 05:13 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshSuicideMBBS

