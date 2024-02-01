Meet Tapasya Parihar, the IAS officer who gets teacher arrested for publicly offering bribes

Bhopal: IAS officer Tapasya Parihar is hogging the limelight after sending a suspended teacher to jail for trying to offer bribe publicly.

The accused -- Vishal Asthana -- who is a school teacher was earlier suspended for absenteeism and was facing departmental enquiry. He was trying to get reinstated and approached the Tapasya, who is the District Panchayat CEO with a bribe of ₹ 50,000 in an envelope directly in the office chamber.

In a swift reaction, Tapasya called the police immediately and arrested Asthana under the prevention of corruption act.

Tapasya told DH that the suspended teacher was asked to leave her office on many occasions earlier also for misconduct.

"If I didn't teach him a lesson this time, he would've taken things for granted. I was in my office chamber transacting usual business on Tuesday evening attributive to redressal of public complaints. Asthana barged into my chamber forcefully ignoring peon’s advice not to enter. He (Asthana) didn't listen to the peon's warning call and came straight to me.

Asthana then gave me an envelope and said madam this is a donation. My file is pending so please clear it. When he handed me the money in an envelope, I was speechless. None had dared to behave with me like it earlier”.

"Actually, he approached with the malafied intention of defaming me. He wanted to create a ruckus by giving money. I called the security guards to arrest him," Tapasya added.

A case has been registered against Asthana under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at central Kotwali.

Asthana, a school teacher posted in government primary school, was continuously absent in the training programme during the Assembly elections, following which he was suspended.

Tapasya, who belongs to the 2018 IAS batch and hails from Kareli village in Narsinghpur district. She studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya Narsinghpur.

After pursuing law degree from Pune, Tapasya went to Delhi to prepare for UPSC. She got selected in second attempt in 2017. Tapasya got married to IFS officer Garvit Gangwar in 2021.