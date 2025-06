Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Children without sanskar become Sonam, says MP minister

Speaking at a Bhoomi Pujan and inauguration event for various development projects in his Indore-1 constituency, Vijayvargiya said, 'It is good to educate children, but it is equally important to instil values. Without sanskar, children become like Sonam. This daughter has brought shame to Indore'.