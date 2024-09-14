Mhow rape revives horror of alleged gang-rape of 45 women in Madhya Pradesh

The attack on two Army officers and alleged gang-rape of their woman friend near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh has caused a stir in the state. The incident has summoned back the memories of another similar case pertaining to the alleged gang-rape of 45 women over a period of two years at Kajligarh Fort, a desolated tourist spot at the outskirts of the city.

According to a report by NDTV , the alleged incident happened nine years ago and Indore Rural Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal has said the two incidents are not connected.

In 2015, a group of BTech students had went to Kajligarh Fort, some 50 km away from Jam Gate where the recent incident happened. The student group was attacked by the members of a gang which led to a complaint being filed at the Simrol police station. However, nobody was arrested in the matter.