Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: 12 labourers killed, 20 injured as pick-up van overturns and crashes into SUV

According to preliminary information, 35 labourers were returning home in a pickup van from Baggad in Dhar district when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chikliya crossing.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 19:01 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us