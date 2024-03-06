MP: 7 Congress corporators from Chhindwara join BJP

Bhopal: In a setback to Congress veteran Kamal Nath, seven corporators of his party from the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The corporators raised the slogan 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi government once again) as they and their supporters joined the BJP at the residence of state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in state capital Bhopal late Tuesday evening.

The corporators were impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development works, a BJP release said.

Chhindwara is the stronghold of former state chief minister Kamal Nath, who is currently the Congress MLA from this assembly seat.

The development comes at a time when the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is passing through the state.