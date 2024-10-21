Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP assembly by-poll: SP nominates Arjun Arya from Budhni seat against I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally Congress

The Congress has fielded former minister Rajkumar Patel from the Budhni constituency in Sehore district against ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava of BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us