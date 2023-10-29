MP Assembly election: Amit Shah goes all out against Congress in Nath's constituency

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah raked the Ram temple issue yet again on Saturday while lauding the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at a public rally in the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s seat — Chhindwara.
Addressing the rally in the district's Junnardeo town, Shah, in a sarcastic remark said, "Rahul Baba, you go to Ayodhya and fact-check the temple site besides seeking Ram Lulla's blessings." "When I was party president, he (Rahul) would question why construction dates were never announced (Mandir wahi banayege par taarikh nahi batayenge),” said Shah as he chastised the Congress for being obstinate in the construction of the Ram temple.
Shah recounted the decisions such as the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir, the abolishing of triple talaq, cross-border operations, and the success of the Chandrayaan mission, etc., under the Narendra Modi government. "Under Modi’s leadership, the country scaled to new heights and the renewed growth and energy is visible across the country's length and breadth." Taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi, Shah remarked those having foreign roots wouldn't understand this prosperity, growth and development.
He lambasted Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for alleged corruption and dynastic rule. "The dynastic politics of Congress is controlled by members of just three families rule the state. There is a saying in Gujarati, teen tigada kaam bigaada (a saying based on the superstition that the number three is ominous)... The trio of Gandhi, Nath and Digvijay Singh in MP is set to spell doom if voted to power," he warned.
Shah is on a three-day tour of the state. After reaching Jabalpur, Shah met party workers at the divisional party office to take stock of the situation. Amid reported factionalism and infighting, this damage-control exercise by Shah was viewed as an important one.
Earlier, in the presence of Union minister and poll in-charge for MP Bhupendra Singh Yadav, BJP candidates and their supporters had indulged in a ruckus at Jabalpur party office. Party workers were opposing the candidature of Abhilash Pandey, a close associate of BJP state chief V D Sharma, from Jabalpur (North). Pandey was seeking a ticket from Jabalpur West but the party has fielded heavyweight and MP Rakesh Singh from the seat. Ugly scenes were witnessed in media presence when angry supporters tried to snatch a guard's revolver but were pacified later.