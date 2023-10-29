MP Assembly election: Amit Shah goes all out against Congress in Nath's constituency

Shah recounted the decisions such as the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir, the abolishing of triple talaq, cross-border operations, and the success of the Chandrayaan mission, etc., under the Narendra Modi government. "Under Modi’s leadership, the country scaled to new heights and the renewed growth and energy is visible across the country's length and breadth." Taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi, Shah remarked those having foreign roots wouldn't understand this prosperity, growth and development.