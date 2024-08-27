MP: BJP files complaint against Congress for posting 'false information' on woman sarpanch's caste

In a post on X, the Congress on Monday claimed, "A Dalit woman sarpanch of Akouna village was not given a chair to sit in a meeting. When she demanded the chair, those present in the meeting asked her to bring the chair from her home or sit on the floor." "Earlier also she was not allowed to hoist the flag as she belongs to the Dalit community. It is a very serious issue and stern action should be taken against the accused persons" the party said.