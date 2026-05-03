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MP boat tragedy: Death toll climbs to 12; search on for one missing person

The boat, around 20 years old and operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoat tragedyJabalpur

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