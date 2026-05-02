<p>Jabalpur: The body of a child was retrieved on Saturday evening from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya%20pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy that took place two days ago to ten, while search continued for three missing tourists.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/boat">boat</a>, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening with some of the survivors alleging negligence and safety lapses such as life jackets not being distributed in time.</p>.<p>The body recovered on Saturday evening was possibly that of six-year-old Viraj Soni, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anjul Ayank Mishra.</p>.MP cruise boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam.<p>"The identity will be confirmed after family members identify the body," he told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Kamraj, an employee of the Ordnance Factory at Khamaria, his five-year-old son Tamil, and another child Mayuram (5) who had come from southern India were still missing.</p>.<p>Authorities have arranged equipment to search deep waters of the dam and are getting a generator to facilitate diving operations, Mishra added.</p>.<p>Divers and disaster response teams have expanded the search radius to five km, he said.</p>.<p>Of the 41 identified passengers on board the ill-fated vessel, 28 were rescued, police said.</p>.<p>More than 200 rescuers, including around 20 Army divers airlifted from Agra, joined the search operation that resumed at 5 on Saturday morning. The operation, involving the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and local divers, was briefly affected at around 9 am due to strong winds, officials said.</p>.Jabalpur cruise tragedy | Viral mother-child photo fake or real?.<p>Post-mortem examinations of nine deceased persons have been completed, Mishra said.</p>.<p>"Our priority is to search for the missing persons. We will also register a First Information Report in the case soon," he said.</p>.<p>Police said CCTV footage near the boarding point showed 43 people heading towards the boat while the identities of 41 passengers have been confirmed so far.</p>.<p>The state government on Friday ordered a probe into the tragedy and dismissed three crew members. It also banned operation of similar vessels in the state. PTI LAL ARU KRK</p>