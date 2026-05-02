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MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 still missing

Authorities have arranged equipment to search deep waters of the dam and are getting a generator to facilitate diving operations, Mishra added.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoatJabalpur

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