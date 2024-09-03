MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav's father passes away at 100

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s father, Poonamchand Yadav, passed away at the age of 100 at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. He was hospitalized for a week in Ujjain.

Known for his remarkable resilience and dedication to his family, Poonamchand Yadav lived a life marked by hard work and perseverance.

Members of the Yadav community recall the many struggles he faced throughout his life. Originally from Ratlam, he moved to Ujjain in search of better opportunities. He began his career working in a diamond mill and later opened a humble Bhajiya (fried snack) shop in Malipura, followed by a Dal-Bafla (traditional Indian dish) shop in Freegunj.

Despite his age, he continued to personally go to the market to sell produce even after turning 100, embodying a spirit of self-reliance and determination.

Poonamchand Yadav was dedicated to the education of his children, raising his sons Nandu Yadav, Narayan Yadav, and Mohan Yadav, as well as his daughters Kalavati and Shanti Devi, with a focus on giving them a better future through education.

The passing of Poonamchand Yadav has been met with deep sorrow by his family and the broader community, who remember him as a pillar of strength and a symbol of perseverance. His journey from a mill worker to a self-made entrepreneur continues to inspire many.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by his son Maha Aryaman Scindia, visited the hospital on Monday to inquire about Poonamchand Yadav's health. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also visited his ailing father on Sunday to check on his condition.

The passing of Poonamchand Yadav has prompted condolences from political leaders and members of the community, reflecting his enduring influence and the respect he commanded in the region.

