MP CM Mohan Yadav cites Rajiv Gandhi's '15 paise' remarks from 1985 to target Rahul on corruption

The BJP leader maintained Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has not yet apologized to the country for the '85 paise corruption' that his father (then-PM Rajiv Gandhi) talked about in 1985 during his regime and not disclosed where this money was going when the grand old party was in power.