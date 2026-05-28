Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP CM Mohan Yadav ditches helicopter, takes minibus to Ujjain after PM Modi's austerity message

An official said Yadav usually travels from Indore to Ujjain by helicopter, but this time he travelled in a minibus along with public representatives.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiUjjainIndoreMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us