MP CM Mohan Yadav ditches helicopter, takes minibus to Ujjain after PM Modi's austerity message

<p>Indore: Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=austerity">message of austerity</a>, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mohan%20yadav">Mohan Yadav </a>travelled from Indore to Ujjain on Thursday by minibus instead of helicopter.</p><p>Ujjain, the CM's hometown, is about 50 kilometres from Indore.</p><p>An official said Yadav usually travels from Indore to Ujjain by helicopter, but this time he travelled in a minibus along with public representatives.</p>.<p>Only three vehicles accompanied the Chief Minister's convoy for security and other necessary arrangements, the official added.</p><p>"Prime Minister Modi has given us the message of austerity. Therefore, I travelled from Indore to Ujjain by minibus," Yadav told reporters.</p><p>Citing the West Asia crisis, Yadav said all resources should be used judiciously in view of the current global situation.</p>.After PM Modi's call for austerity, CMs of Delhi & MP limit use of official vehicles .<p>Amid the water crisis in Indore and other parts of the state, the Chief Minister also said indiscriminate exploitation of water sources has led to a decline in groundwater levels.</p><p>"The MP government is running the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' to address this challenge. Under this campaign, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for conservation of more than two lakh water sources like wells, stepwells, rivers and ponds," Yadav said.</p><p>He said the state government, which is celebrating 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year', has purchased the highest amount of wheat from farmers in the country during the current season, and priority has been given to small and marginal farmers.</p>