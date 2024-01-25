MP CM transfers SDM after photo shows woman tying his shoelaces

Addressing a programme in Bhopal, CM Yadav said, "I saw a photo yesterday which showed a deputy collector getting his shoelace tied by a woman publicly. I know that the woman was doing this act out of her own wish and there is no ill-intention behind it. I also came to know that the SDM was suffering with some injuries...but the picture that emerged publicly has not given a good message."

"But who is going to ask you about your health? Its impact will not be good in the society. If you (SDM) were sick, then you should have gone on a leave and nobody will stop you from doing so. Moreover, we told him that we are not suspending you and only removing you from the post so that next time you will remember what to do," he said.