Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP CM Yadav compares Congress to Kans, claims party always opposed Sanatan culture

Yadav, who was campaigning for the BJP in Satrana and Ladkui villages of Budhni assembly seat for the November 13 bypolls, said leaders of the Congress did not pray to Lord Ram or go to Ayodhya.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 14:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 14:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us