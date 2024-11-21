Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP CM Mohan Yadav lauds Israel for its technical prowess, refers to pager attack on Hezbollah

He also praised the Jewish state, which has a population of less than one crore, for its achievements in the field of agricultural production.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 13:43 IST
India NewsIsraelIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshHezbollahMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us