MP Cong chief, NSUI leaders among protesters injured during rally against nursing 'scam'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, several other NSUI leaders and activists were injured in police action when they tried to march towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence here on Monday to protest against the alleged nursing college scam and other issues.

While Congress workers claimed police used water cannons, tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to break the protest, police denied using batons to disperse the agitators.

As many as 30 protesters were detained and later released, the police said.