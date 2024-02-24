MP Congress leader says BJP poaching their leaders in state; ruling party calls it frustration

In a video of the address that has surfaced on social media, Varma can be seen telling his party men, “BJP has deployed one representative in every district (to ensure defection by Congress leaders). Be it sarpanch, panch or any other leader of the Congress (make them defect).”

Varma is considered a staunch supporter of former MP chief minister Kamal Nath. Recently, there was intense speculation that Nath would be crossing over to the BJP. At the same time, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had asserted that his party’s doors were closed for Nath.