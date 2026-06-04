MP Congress MLA narrowly escapes after SUV hits wall while trying to avoid cow, vehicle catches fire

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MLA Yogendra Singh Baba from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> had a narrow escape after his SUV crashed into a wall and caught fire on Thursday, in an attempt to save a cow on the road, officals said.</p><p>The accident occurred near Banjari village within the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station in Seoni district on National Highway 44, when Baba was returning from Jabalpur to his native village, Ghurwada.</p><p>The driver of the SUV carrying the legislator and his personal staff lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a cow and crashed into the boundary wall of Banjari High School (Herbal Garden) located on the roadside, <em>PTI</em> reported citing an officlal.</p>.Bus carrying convicted MLA Vinay Kulkarni catches fire; major disaster averted.<p>Baba, his gunman Raju Dhurve, and driver Annu were in the SUV at the time of the accident, the official said. The vehicle caught fire soon after and was reduced to ashes.</p><p>Reports claimed the doors of the SUV got locked after the accident. "Thanks to prompt action by local villagers, the MLA and the other occupants of the car were safely evacuated in time," he said.</p><p>The MLA represents the Lakhnadon constituency in the district.</p><p>The three were rushed to a hospital in Lakhnadon. The MLA and his gunman are completely safe and have only suffered minor injuries, officials reported. </p><p>The driver, Annu, suffered a cut on his lip that required a few stitches. All three individuals have been discharged.</p><p>Lakhnadon Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi told <em>PTI</em> that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a cow, which led to the accident. </p><p>Police are gathering detailed information about the incident, he said.</p>