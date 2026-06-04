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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP Congress MLA narrowly escapes after SUV hits wall while trying to avoid cow, vehicle catches fire

The accident occurred near Banjari village within the jurisdiction of the Dhuma police station in Seoni district on National Highway 44
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsCongressMadhya PradeshAccidentCow

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