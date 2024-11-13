MP cops help Russian woman get back her passport

<p>Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have helped a Russian woman, who had come to the city following a job offer, get her passport back.</p>.<p>A Delhi-based man brought the 35-year-old woman to Gwalior about three weeks ago, telling her that he had a job for her, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan on Tuesday.</p>.<p>When the woman refused the job offered to her, the man left for Delhi with her passport.</p>.Bengaluru boy gets passport with only mother's name.<p>The woman then approached the police with the help of a local citizen and conveyed her grievance through a translator, CSP Khan said.</p>.<p>The police tracked down the man in Delhi and recovered her passport, the official said.</p>.<p>The woman, who possesses a valid visa for India, did not want to take any further action and police would help her return to her friend in Delhi, Khan said.</p>