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MP cruise boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam

Hydraulic cranes are being used to pull out the cruise boat from the water body
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccidentJabalpur

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