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MP cruise boat tragedy: Pilot, 2 others sacked, boat club manager suspended

Nine people died and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat overturned during a storm in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada river in Jabalpur district on April 30.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoat accidentDam

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