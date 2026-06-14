MP: Four jump off train amid fire rumour, crushed to death by another train on adjacent tracks

<p>Morena (MP): Four passengers, including three women and a boy, were killed on Sunday when they jumped off a Udaipur-bound express train in panic following a false fire alarm and emergency chain pulling, only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in Morena district, officials said.</p><p>The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between the Hetampur and Dholpur section of the Jhansi railway division, they said.</p><p>A senior official said the four passengers jumped off a general coach in panic amid a rumour of fire after someone pulled the emergency chain.</p><p>"Four passengers of the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express (19665) jumped off a general coach, second from the engine, after panic spread over reports of a fire," North Central Railway's Jhansi division Public Relation Officer Manoj Singh told PTI.</p>.Man dies after falling from moving train in Bengaluru.<p>At the same time, the Patalkot Express (20424) from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in MP was passing on the adjacent tracks, he added.</p><p>The four passengers failed to notice the approaching train and were run over, leading to their deaths.</p><p>The incident triggered panic among other passengers, and railway authorities and police were alerted immediately, Singh said.</p><p>Railway officials, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot, the PRO said.</p><p>The exact cause behind the incident is being probed, Singh said.</p><p>Morena district collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, who rushed to the spot, told PTI that the deceased included three women and a boy.</p><p>Two deceased women and the minor were from Agra, while another woman hailed from Bikaner, he added.</p><p>The collector said sparks and smoke were allegedly noticed in a coach near the locomotive, triggering rumours of fire, prompting some passengers to pull the emergency chain.</p><p>He said some passengers jumped off the coach in panic and stood on an adjacent track, unaware that the Patalkot Express was approaching at high speed from the Delhi side.</p><p>Sarai Chhola police station house officer KK Singh said rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after information about the incident was received.</p><p>He said the deceased were identified as Afreen (35), Ashad (4), Shakuntala (60) and Veerma Devi (58).</p>