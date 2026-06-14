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MP: Four jump off train amid fire rumour, crushed to death by another train on adjacent tracks

The incident triggered panic among other passengers, and railway authorities and police were alerted immediately, Singh said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 18:05 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 18:05 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFiretrain

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