MP govt declares Jan 22 as 'dry' day to mark Ayodhya temple consecration

'On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed,' Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on his official X account in the night.