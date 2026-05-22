<p>Jabalpur: The family of actress-model <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Twisha%20Sharma">Twisha Sharma</a>, who allegedly suffered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dowry%20harassment">dowry harassment</a> and died last week, filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the first one conducted by AIIMS Bhopal.</p>.<p>The family's appeal to the high court comes two days after a lower court turned down their plea.</p>.<p>Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area, prompting a dowry death and harassment case against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal court orders preservation of body; rejects plea for second autopsy.<p>Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the incident.</p>.<p>Talking to PTI, Sharma's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said the family has moved the HC for a second post-mortem, citing discrepancies in the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.</p>.<p>The case is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day, he added.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Kin urged to take custody of body amid decomposition concerns.<p>Two days ago, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family's plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem.</p>.<p>Minor infractions of procedure will not impel the court to order a second autopsy, the magistrate had noted.</p>.<p>The lower court also observed that the body is currently kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at -4°C, but requires -80°C for longer preservation, a facility unavailable anywhere in the city. </p>