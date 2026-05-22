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Dowry death case: Twisha Sharma's family moves HC for second autopsy

The family's appeal to the high court comes two days after a lower court turned down their plea.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshharrassmentHigh CourtAutopsydowryautopsy report

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