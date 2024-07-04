MP HC grants extension to ASI till July 15 to submit survey report on disputed Bhojshala complex in MP

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted 1--day extension till July 15 to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its scientific survey of the disputed medieval-era Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

The bench fixed the next date of hearing on July 22.

Advocate Himanshu Joshi, who appeared on behalf of ASI, said that extension of 3 to 4 weeks was sought from the court to submit the report.

According to the plea, the NGRI has also completed GPR-GIS survey of the disputed site and the Hyderabad-based institute had sought three weeks' time from the ASI to submit a final report after conducting detailed study, analysis and interpretation of data of over 600 profiles of the survey.

He further said that scientific survey of the site was complete. However, a report preparation exercise is underway.