MP HC grants extension to ASI till July 15 to submit survey report on disputed Bhojshala complex in MP

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted 1--day extension till July 15 to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its scientific survey of the disputed medieval-era Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.
The bench fixed the next date of hearing on July 22.
Advocate Himanshu Joshi, who appeared on behalf of ASI, said that extension of 3 to 4 weeks was sought from the court to submit the report.
According to the plea, the NGRI has also completed GPR-GIS survey of the disputed site and the Hyderabad-based institute had sought three weeks' time from the ASI to submit a final report after conducting detailed study, analysis and interpretation of data of over 600 profiles of the survey.
He further said that scientific survey of the site was complete. However, a report preparation exercise is underway.
On March 11, the HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by an organisation called "Hindu Front for Justice".
The ASI, which protects the complex, started its survey on March 22 and recently completed the exercise. The central government agency had issued an order on April 7, 2003, after a controversy erupted about the nature of the complex with both Hindus and Muslims laying claim to the site.
According to the order which is in force for the last 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer 'namaz' at the site every Friday. The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this ASI-ordered arrangement in its petition.
Published 04 July 2024, 10:48 IST