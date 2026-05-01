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MP High Court cites Ramayana's 'Luv-Kush' as it refuses to send girl to Canada-based father

The court held that in matters related to custody, the paramount consideration is the "welfare" and "best interest" of the child and not the legal rights of the parents.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
USCanadaIndiaMadhya PradeshRamayanaMadhya Pradesh High CourtTrending

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