Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment not 'intelligence & security' organisation, RTI applicable: SC

The court upheld a December 20, 2021 judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 18:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshLokayukta

Follow us on :

Follow Us