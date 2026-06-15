MP Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment not 'intelligence & security' organisation, RTI applicable: SC

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh cannot be classified as an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation and is therefore not exempt from the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.</p><p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar set aside a 2011 notification issued by the state’s General Administration Department (GAD) that sought to exclude the SPE from the ambit of the transparency law under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act. </p><p>The court upheld a December 20, 2021 judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.</p>.Auction purchaser rights under SARFAESI not absolute, must yield to legal infirmities: SC.<p>“The SPE, having been conferred jurisdiction only to investigate offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Sections 409, 420 and Chapter XVIII of the Indian Penal Code, cannot be termed to be an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation,” the bench observed.</p><p>The ruling came on an appeal by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta’s SPE against directions to disclose information to one Kamta Prasad Mishra, a former Town Inspector at Police Station Madhav Nagar in Katni. </p><p>Mishra was booked in a trap case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and had sought details of the process leading to the grant of sanction for his prosecution, including communications exchanged in that regard.</p><p>The state had denied the information, contending that the SPE was exempt from the RTI Act following the 2011 notification. </p><p>It argued that the probe was still relevant and disclosure could impede the process.</p>.Supreme Court to hear plea on restricting use of Aadhaar cards strictly for identity verification.<p>Rejecting the state’s stand, the court noted that the investigation was complete and a charge sheet had already been filed. </p><p>The bench pointed out that the organisations listed in the Second Schedule of the RTI Act are specifically those dealing with intelligence and security, established by the Centre with that mandate. </p><p>In contrast, the SPE’s role is limited to assisting the Lokayukta in anti-corruption matters.</p><p>“The Lokayukt Organisation states that it is an organisation that functions to prevent/check corruption,” the court observed, adding that neither the Lokayukta nor the Up-Lokayukta has any jurisdiction relating to intelligence or security issues.</p><p>The bench further held that subordinate legislation like the 2011 notification does not enjoy the same immunity as primary legislation and can be struck down if it exceeds the scope of the parent Act. </p><p>It noted that the state was given adequate opportunity to justify the notification but failed to do so.</p><p>The court emphasised that the principle of “institutional parity” cited by the state could not be accepted, as the SPE does not perform functions akin to intelligence or security agencies.</p><p>With this verdict, the court made it clear that anti-corruption wings like the Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh remain accountable under the RTI Act when it comes to providing information that does not impede ongoing investigations.</p>