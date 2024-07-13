No more 'nightlife' in Indore: Madhya Pradesh CM revokes permission for 24-hour business

Indore, Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, is known as 'mini Mumbai' because of its buzzing business culture. An order issued on September 13, 2022, allowed the outlets along the 11.45-km stretch of BRTS from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square to remain open 24 hours.