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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP police increase reward for information about Twisha Sharma's absconding husband to Rs 30,000

Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is the main accused in the sensational alleged suicide case.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsIndiaCrimeMadhya Pradeshdowry

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