MP police increase reward for information about Twisha Sharma's absconding husband to Rs 30,000

<p>Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has issued a Look out Circular (LoC) against Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=twisha%20sharma">Twisha Sharma</a> who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, besides increasing cash reward to Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.</p><p>Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is the main accused in the sensational alleged suicide case.</p><p>"Efforts are on to arrest the main accused in the case. We have also enhanced the reward to Rs 30,000 and also issued a Look Out notice in the matter," Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI Videos.</p><p>Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about Samarth Singh's whereabouts.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband applies for bail in Jabalpur High Court.<p>An LoC is issued by law enforcement agencies to alert immigration authorities at airports and other exit points to stop an individual from fleeing the country.</p><p>While being on the run, Samarth Singh has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case after a lower court denied him relief.</p><p>Twisha Sharma was found hanging on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband and her mother-in-law and retired district and sessions judge Giribala Singh with dowry death and harassment.</p>