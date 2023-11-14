MP Polls: Farmers plough discontent in Malwa region

Madhya Pradesh is a farming state, with 72.4 per cent of its population engaged in farming. Soybean is most cultivated, with the state contributing to half of the country’s production of the crop. Wheat and horticultural products like tomatoes and garlic are some of the other crops. Farming becomes a political issue every five years when the state heads to the elections. This term, too, both the BJP and the Congress have centred their efforts on wooing farmers.

Yatindra Singh Sisodia, director of the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research in Ujjain, says that farmers have been an angry lot this election season. “Farmers are facing a host of issues – pricing, irrigation, availability of seeds etc – in addition to the absence of fertilisers. In reply to the CM’s Ladli Behna Yojana, the farmers are asking what about the betey (sons),” he said.

The BJP has promised to purchase wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 as well as give Rs 12,000 for farmers. The Congress, on the other hand, said it will buy paddy at Rs 2,500 and wheat at Rs 2,600 per quintal in addition to a crop loan waiver.

The Congress won the last elections on a wave of farmers’ dissent. In June 2018, six farmers were shot dead in Mandsaur by the police protesting for better minimum support price (MSP).

This term, too, farmers are demanding a better price. MSP for wheat is Rs 2125 per quintal, and farmers want Rs 4000. For soybean, they want Rs 6000 per quintal.

Congress spokesperson Charandeep Sapra says that pricing is not the only problem. “Procurement is meagre, and while PM Modi harps on MSP the government just doesn't buy. Input costs remain high, while output does not fetch much. The BJP has been in the state for close to two decades now,” says Sapra. The Congress has also promised 37 lakh farmers free power for agriculture pumps with a capacity of up to 5 horsepower and allege that over 20,489 farmers have died by suicide.

The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded veteran leader and union agriculture minister Narendar Singh Tomar.

Balkrishna Sharma sums up the issue. “The farmer wakes up at 4am to work in the field, because that’s when the electricity is available, has to struggle for resources like fertiliser and DAP, and then when it sells, it’s a pittance. What else do we do.”