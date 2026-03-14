Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP primary school teacher suspended for mimicking PM over LPG prices, uploading video of act

The accused was placed under suspension after the inquiry found that his act was contrary to the conduct rules applicable to government servants
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 15:51 IST
Narendra ModiMadhya PradeshLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us