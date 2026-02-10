<p>Gwalior: A 70-year-old woman was killed, and six others were injured in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/a-deadly-cycle-of-errors-and-neglect-3786597">stampede </a>during the inauguration of Navgrah Temple in Dabra town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gwalior">Gwalior </a>district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.</p>.<p>Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said several women had gathered near the Dabra stadium for the Kalash Yatra in the morning hours.</p>.<p>"During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.</p>.<p>The injured included six women and a girl, Chauhan said, adding that three of them are being treated in Gwalior and four others in Dabra.</p>.<p>The situation is peaceful now, and proper arrangements are being made, the collector said.</p>.Police avert stampede-like situation at north Kolkata Kali temple on Mauni Amavasya.<p>"During the distribution of the Kalash, many women rushed forward, leading to a stampede-like situation. One woman was crushed to death," said Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses said a large crowd had gathered, during which some women pushed each other, disrupting arrangements.</p>.<p>According to the administration, the Kalash Yatra proceeded peacefully along the designated route and reached the Navgrah Temple.</p>