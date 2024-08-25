MP to get centres in urban areas for discussions on Lord Krishna's life: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore: On the eve of Janmashtami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government would open centres in urban areas for discussions on various aspects of Lord Krishna's life.

He was speaking at a symposium on Lord Krishna here.

Yadav said, “Indore’s Geeta Bhawan is a big centre for dialogue on various aspects of Lord Krishna. I am announcing today that our government will open centres on the lines of Geeta Bhawan in urban areas of the state which will give us an opportunity to discuss and debate various aspects of Lord Krishna.”

Janmashtami – an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna – will be observed on Monday.