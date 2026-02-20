Menu
madhya pradesh

MP traffic cop suffers burn injuries during Congress' effigy-burning protest; probe ordered

Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Kumar and Collector Rani Batad described the incident as serious and assured strict action against those involved in it.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 10:19 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 10:19 IST
