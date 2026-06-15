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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP train tragedy: Loco pilot, victims couldn't see each other due to sharp curve, say officials

A 4-year-old boy and three women were killed when they jumped off the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express in panic following a false fire alarm.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshtrainloco pilot

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