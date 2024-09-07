MP: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express train derail; no passenger injured

Talking to PTI, Madhur Verma, senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of WCR's Jabalpur Rail Division, "The train's scheduled arrival time is 5.35 am. The derailment occurred at 5.38 am when the train was about to enter the Jabalpur station. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and saved other coaches from getting dragged." "Two coaches adjoining the engine got derailed, but fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident," he said.