Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP Woman bites farmer's fingers over ugly milk dispute, gets booked

Farmer Laxman Singh Kori, in his complaint, said Maya Bai Kori, wife of his neighbour Maharaj Singh Kori, came to his house in the morning seeking cow's milk.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMilkMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us