Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses Rs 46 lakh to fraudsters

'Digital arrest' is a new method of cyber fraud, in which the fraudsters scare people by making audio or video calls by posing as law enforcement officers and confine them to their homes by giving them the false pretense of arrest.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 08:23 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshCyber fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us