Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: Young woman tortured 'for exorcising influence of evil spirits'; accused on the run in Indore

The woman suffered serious injuries due to the torture.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 17:15 IST

Police here are looking for a `tantrik' who allegedly tortured a 22-year-old woman for several hours in the name of exorcising `evil spirits'.

Gurdeep alias Sonu (32) allegedly kept the woman confined to a room from Sunday night to Monday evening, beat her up and placed burning camphor on her hands and tongue, saying he was ridding her of the `shadow of evil spirits'.

He also allegedly touched her inappropriately, said sub-inspector Sachin Tripathi of Banganga police station.

Hearing the woman's screams, a man alerted police, after which a police team was sent and she was rescued.

But the accused, and his mother who allegedly helped him, were absconding, the official said.

The woman suffered serious injuries due to the torture, he said.

Her family members were scared of the accused tantrik but eventually filed a complaint against him, the official said.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 354 (applying criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and probe was on, he said.

(Published 10 October 2023, 17:15 IST)
India News Crime Madhya Pradesh Indore

