MP's Deputy CM emphasises the role of tourism at IATO conference

Earlier, the third day of the convention began with a 'Run for Responsible Tourism' to promote eco-friendly travel practices. The 5 km race, which started from VIP Road, was flagged off by Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation Ilayaraja T, and Bidisha Mukherjee.

Over 500 IATO members from across the country participated, spreading the message of sustainable tourism. The race concluded at Gohar Mahal via Imperial Segway, allowing participants to experience the natural beauty and heritage of Bhopal.

To introduce the diverse attractions of Madhya Pradesh to a global audience, post-event Familiarisation (FAM) tours are being organised.

These tours will take IATO members to key destinations such as Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Rewa, Pachmarhi, Bhojpur, Bhimbetka, Sanchi, and more.

The goal is to provide a deep understanding of the state's natural beauty, historical sites, cultural richness, and tourist facilities. Over 350 IATO members are expected to participate in a total of 10 FAM tours.