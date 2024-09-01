MP's Deputy CM emphasises the role of tourism at IATO conference

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Sunday emphasised the role of tourism in India’s growth as an economic superpower by 2047 at the 39th session of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.
He highlighted three key revolutions necessary to achieve this goal: the Green Revolution, the Industrial Revolution, and the Tourism Revolution.
While speaking as chief guest at the concluding session, Shukla underscored the importance of promoting tourist destinations to attract more visitors.
“This convention allows IATO members to explore the tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh closely, which will help them disseminate this information to tourists worldwide,” he said.
The deputy chief minister also encouraged IATO members and tour operators to actively promote Madhya Pradesh's tourist attractions among international travellers.
Madhya Pradesh was honoured with the ‘Best Promotional Publication by State’ Award by IATO for its remarkable work in promoting tourism. The award was received by additional managing director of MPTB Bidisha Mukherjee.
IATO President Rajiv Mehra, in his welcome address, assured that IATO members would work to attract more tourists to Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier, the third day of the convention began with a 'Run for Responsible Tourism' to promote eco-friendly travel practices. The 5 km race, which started from VIP Road, was flagged off by Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation Ilayaraja T, and Bidisha Mukherjee.
Over 500 IATO members from across the country participated, spreading the message of sustainable tourism. The race concluded at Gohar Mahal via Imperial Segway, allowing participants to experience the natural beauty and heritage of Bhopal.
To introduce the diverse attractions of Madhya Pradesh to a global audience, post-event Familiarisation (FAM) tours are being organised.
These tours will take IATO members to key destinations such as Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Rewa, Pachmarhi, Bhojpur, Bhimbetka, Sanchi, and more.
The goal is to provide a deep understanding of the state's natural beauty, historical sites, cultural richness, and tourist facilities. Over 350 IATO members are expected to participate in a total of 10 FAM tours.
