Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Murder convict beats 80-year-old father to death in MP's Chhatarpur district; held

He said during interrogation, Narendra said he was angry with his father for beating him up as a child and getting him married against his wishes.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us