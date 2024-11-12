Murder convict beats 80-year-old father to death in MP's Chhatarpur district; held

<p>Chhatarpur (MP): A murder convict allegedly beat his 80-year-old father to death over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday, police said.</p><p>The accused, Narendra Raikwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Garhi Malhara town, around 17 km from the district headquarters, an official said.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said the 40-year-old accused allegedly beat his father, Puran Raikwar, with a stick and killed him following a dispute on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.</p>.<p>He said during interrogation, Narendra said he was angry with his father for beating him up as a child and getting him married against his wishes.</p><p>The official said the accused had three cases to his name and had recently come out of jail after serving a sentence in a murder case. </p>