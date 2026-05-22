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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Muslims to offer namaz at homes in Dhar on first Friday after High Court order on Bhojshala

Before the verdict, Hindus were allowed to worship at the medieval monument on Tuesdays, while Muslims had been offering Friday prayers there for years.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhojshala

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