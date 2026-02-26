<p>A family from Sehore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> has claimed that the British government owes them money that they loaned more than a century ago.</p><p>According to <em>News18</em>, the family of late Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a businessman, said he lent Rs 35,000 to the British administration in 1917 during the First World War.</p><p>The amount, when adjusted for inflation and interest, would be worth several crores of rupees today, the family has said. Ruthia's family has shared documents that bear proof of the transaction that happened over a century ago, and are now demanding that the loan be repaid. </p>.Woman shares photo of 'Gorgeous tapioca pearls' in viral post; netizens can't stop laughing after knowing what the dish actually is.<p>The document contains the signature of W S Davis as the political agent in Bhopal. A political agent used be an official appointed to reside in or supervise princely states, acting as the crucial intermediary between the British Crown and local rulers</p><p><em>The Times of India</em> reported that Seth Jumma Lal's grandson Vivek Ruthia recently found the certificate while searching for other documents related to the family. </p><p>"My grandfather was into charity. This was a loan given to the British government during the war and it was never returned. My father never pursued it, but I am exploring legal options now. I will move to recover the money with interest as per statues of the present-day law," he was quoted as saying.</p><p>The document, dated June 4, 1917, says, "Seth Jumma Lal of the firm of Seth Rama Kishen Jas Karan Ruthia subscribed Rs 35,000 to the Indian War Loan and thereby showed his loyalty to the Government and the Empire", and is signed by the political agent. </p><p>The Ruthia family is consulting with lawyers, said Vivek, to inspect the claim and if it can be pursued in the post-colonial era. He is trying to understand the aspects of international law and the liabilities incurred among the claims made.</p>